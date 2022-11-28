Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 229.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $385,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 671,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,769,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

