Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Carrier Global worth $238,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Carrier Global by 157,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 504,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 504,192 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,203,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,422,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after purchasing an additional 249,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.83. 23,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,360. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

