Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,003,900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Altria Group worth $366,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,244,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,396 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.23. 101,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,536. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

