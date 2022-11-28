Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,875,956 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Fortinet worth $272,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. 38,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.