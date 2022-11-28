REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 4%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.52. 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 391,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

