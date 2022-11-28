Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 4.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.47. 13,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,322,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $199,771 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

