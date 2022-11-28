Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Plans $1.00 None Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 95.7% per year over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $44.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $23,794,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ING Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.