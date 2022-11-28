Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 20,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,110,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $417,493.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,516 shares of company stock worth $1,868,566. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

