Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.15. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 1,021 shares.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

