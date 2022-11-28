Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.26 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $254.67 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.37 or 0.07561916 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00485289 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.87 or 0.29517552 BTC.
Ravencoin Profile
RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,933,626,489 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
