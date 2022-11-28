Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUILF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 83 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 135 ($1.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

