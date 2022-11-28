QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is Prosight Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho makes up about 3.6% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 464,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 495,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,928 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.4 %

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.81. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,172. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.