QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Volume of $134,968.42

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $98.24 million and approximately $134,968.42 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127883 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,899.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

