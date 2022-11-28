QUASA Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $98.03 million and approximately $138,021.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,281.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00236541 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127883 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,899.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

