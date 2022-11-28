Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $55,999.95 and approximately $180,915.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 99.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,911.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

