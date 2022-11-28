Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

About Pyxis Tankers

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

