Proton (XPR) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and $1.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,879,877,341 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

