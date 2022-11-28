Prosight Management LP Purchases New Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.6% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $68.49. 3,279,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,836. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

