Prosight Management LP Grows Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Silverback Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.97% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

SBTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.