ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.01. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 340,825 shares.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,243.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,794,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,175 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,203,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 197,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,093,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

