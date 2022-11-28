ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.51. ProPetro shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,995 shares traded.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after acquiring an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,058,000 after buying an additional 311,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after buying an additional 1,718,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

