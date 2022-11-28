Progress Software Co. (PRGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.7 %

PRGS traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,740. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Progress Software by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

