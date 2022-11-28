Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) EVP Purchases $36,560.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.82. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Primis Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

