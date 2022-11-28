Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. 591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRME. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Insider Activity at Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Company Profile

In related news, Director Thomas Cahill bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,196,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Cahill acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

