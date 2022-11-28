PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $443,642.21 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $443,642.21 and $98.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00455600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001678 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00018066 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001163 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

