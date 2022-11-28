Polymath Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $189.25 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

