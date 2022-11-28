PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 224.9% from the October 31st total of 234,300 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PolarityTE by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE Stock Performance

PTE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.