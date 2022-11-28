Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$5.22.
Further Reading
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.