Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given a $72.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

