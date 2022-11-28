Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.05. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

