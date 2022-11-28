Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 879 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 176,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,132,660. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

