Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 365,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,470,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 9.3% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $9,560,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Shares of IT stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $341.38. 2,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,326. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

