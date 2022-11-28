Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $45,859,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

