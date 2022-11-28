Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 58.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $15,372,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

