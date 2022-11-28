Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

