Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.11. 16,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,948. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.93 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

