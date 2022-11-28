Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,023. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

