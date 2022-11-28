Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,600 at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($33.75) to GBX 1,207 ($14.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,095.29 ($24.78).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,328.50 ($15.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,286.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,653.03. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,930 ($34.65). The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 580.13.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

