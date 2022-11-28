Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 23,000.0% in November

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 23,000.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,099. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

