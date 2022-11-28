Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555,030 shares in the company, valued at $32,081,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 247,300 shares of company stock worth $936,995 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.