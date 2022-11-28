Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.96. 11,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,840,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Permian Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 4.63.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

