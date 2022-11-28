PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.68 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00023812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $565.55 million and approximately $24.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.68 or 0.07692014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00483099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.81 or 0.29384374 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,948,403 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.