PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $3.90

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00024041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $599.19 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 353,863,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,816,766 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

