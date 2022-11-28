Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 98.5% in November

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the October 31st total of 204,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Palisade Bio

Separately, Maxim Group cut Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.