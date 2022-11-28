Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.05. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

