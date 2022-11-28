Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp stock remained flat at $13.00 on Monday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

