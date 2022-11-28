Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $55.69 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,445.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00238793 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08192767 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,352,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.