Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 132.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 277.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 292.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.