Optimism Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Optimism has a total market cap of $185.65 million and approximately $40.40 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00005330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
