OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $119,269.76 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

